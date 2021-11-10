Only a few of Ed Sheeran's musician buddies have complimented him on his latest album, while the others are just waiting for him to fail, according to him.

"= (Equals)" was only released a few weeks ago, but it is already at the top of the charts.

Despite knowing a lot of individuals in the music industry, he said that the only persons that complimented him on his newest achievement were Stormzy, Dave, and Elton John.

"In terms of people that truly root for me and want me to win," the British singer-songwriter confessed.

"I know so many artists who, whenever I win, scoff, and actually actively want me to fail."

He went on to say on the "Halfcast" podcast, "But they would never tell me. I just know. I hang around with people and I hear things. "

Speaking of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran described him as "the most good-hearted successful person I know that genuinely is overjoyed by my success."

Ed Sheeran's New Album

" = (Equals)," Ed Sheeran's fourth album, includes a couple of his chart-topping songs, including "Bad Habits" and "Shivers," which each spent roughly 15 weeks at number one in the UK.

The CD chronicles his two-year hiatus from music, as well as his marriage to Cherry Seaborn and the birth of their daughter, Lyra.

Ed Sheeran's Christmas Songs

Meanwhile, with only a few weeks until the holidays, it has been rumoured that Ed Sheeran and Elton John are set to release some Christmas tunes.

On Monday, the "Sing" singer appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to discuss his life, parenthood, and new album, but the conversation quickly went to the songs he wrote with Elton, one of which was named "Merry Christmas."

It's unclear when it'll be released, but many are already anticipating it.

Ed Sheeran answered one of the most often asked questions about why he and Adele, the other biggest artist in the world, haven't collaborated on anything yet in another interview.

Adele doesn't collaborate with anyone, he said on "Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show."

"Her thing is so good that you don't want to mess with that."

