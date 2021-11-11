EXO Kai and BLACKPINK Jennie's shippers still hope that the two will be back together soon.

Among the relationship rumors in the past years, Kai and Jennie seemingly became the noisiest as they came from K-pop's Big 3. The duo has also been subject to other dating rumors, with Kai previously dated f(x) Krystal, and Jennie dealt with buzzes with YG's producer, Teddy.

However, only a few days after Dispatch disclosed their relationship, Kai and Jennie split and left fans' hearts broken.

Nearly three years since JenKai first hyped fans with their relationship, shippers brought back memories again and tagged them as the most legendary idol couple.

Kai, Jennie The Most Ideal Idol Couple

In an online community platform (via AllKpop), a user started a thread and talked about how Kai and Jennie's chemistry was incomparable to other couples.

"I think Kai x Jennie is the most legendary idol couple. I think when it comes to visual their physique and stardom, etc. have a chemistry like none other," the user said.



Other users agreed to the thought, while others suggested they are better off as friends.

One explained, "I think it's because their image fits very well, but they were really an awesome couple...they both had that luxury image and they both seem to be born to be idols. I personally think Kai is sexy and Jennie looks chic, so they go well with each other."

"I think other people who are not in their fandoms thought they looked good together," another wrote.

Their discussion came up after the EXO's dancer disclosed details about his upcoming solo mini-album. His new project, "Peaches," serves as his first solo comeback after one year.

On Thursday, EXO's official Twitter account shared Kai's upcoming sophomore mini-album, which will be released on November 30. On the same day a year ago, he officially marked his solo debut with his first mini-album, "KAI (开)."

His return has been anticipated since the South Korean media outlet SPOTV News confirmed that Kai has been preparing for a solo album before his expected return in "late November."

Aside from his music career, Kai will also join Netflix's "New World" with SUPER JUNIOR member Heechul, Park Na-Rae, Eun Ji-Won, Jo Bo-Ah, and Lee Seung Gi.

