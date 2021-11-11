Morgan Wallen unleashed an unexpected reaction after the CMA banned and snubbed him this year.

The CMA Awards successfully honored several musicians who delivered massive contributions to the industry. For the album of the year category, Wallen, Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton made it to the list of nominees.

To the public's surprise, Wallen lost his chance after Stapleton garnered the award with his "Starting Over."

In response to this, Wallen offered a positive reaction despite losing the potential award and thanked his fans for their heartfelt support regardless of what happened.

"I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y'all," he wrote on Twitter.



His fans immediately left friendly comments on the platform, assuring they would always support him no matter what.

One fan penned, "Did u hear the crowd roar when the said your name! My 13year old daughter did. She kives you!! Your fan base is expanding i promise you."

"Dangerous is the greatest album I've ever listened to. The CMA's used you for your fans to tune in when the committee knew the entire time they wouldn't give it to you. You should boycott the award shows like the rest of us," another added.

Why Morgan Wallen Was Banned, Snubbed At CMA

Wallen failed to win the awards shows' favors after a video of him using a racial slur went viral in February. He returned home at that time with his friends, and the singer walked to his driveway while referring to one of his pals using the N-word.

Wallen told Michael Strahan on ABC's "Good Morning America" that he did not use the word to degrade his friend. However, he reportedly knew he was still wrong.

He has since apologized for the incident, but radio stations and streaming websites also temporarily blocked him from their playlists.

READ ALSO: Drake, Kanye West's Peace-Offering Concert Finally Happening? Here's What Larry Hoover's Son Wants

Aside from the CMAs, the 2021 American Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards also confirmed the same saddening news about Wallen not being included in their events.

"The Academy of Country Music will halt Morgan Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility for this year's 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle," the show's producer said in a press release at the time," the statement said.

READ MORE: Elton John Receives New Rare Royal Honor From Prince Charles [REPORT]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.