Kanye West finally expressed his desire to end his beef with Drake by asking him to join him on stage this December.

Through an Instagram video, West invited his rival to the concert in pursuit of freeing Hoover from prison after the former Chicago gang leader first entered the prison in 1973.

"Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest. I'm asking Drake, on December 7, to join me onstage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover," he said.

He revealed that the event would prove how they could set aside their pride and work together to accomplish a cause.

Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr., agreed to the plan and asked Drake to join them.

Larry Hoover Jr. Approves Drake, Kanye West Reunion

On Wednesday, Hoover Jr. shared a video and tried gaining Drake's positive response.

"Drake, you a leader and leaders make decisions that people follow. Man, this would be big. This is like Michael Jackson and Prince ... Come together, put whatever y'all differences are down ... Let's be bigger than that," he said.

He added that the concert would serve as a bridge to send the message to the people about how his father deserves to come home, especially since there is a First Step Act already. Instead of worrying about his father again, people reportedly need to give him a chance to bring peace to the community.

Although Hoover Jr. himself does not know whether the concert might happen, he still took a risk in offering it for his family's sake.

Per Hoover's son, he and his mother already talked with Drake. The rapper, in return, said he is willing to help them however he can.

As of the writing, they are reportedly still working on that matter.

Hoover first entered his prison cell for killing the 19-year-old drug dealer William Young. In the years thereafter, he received additional charges for conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has always been supportive of Hoover's release since 2018. He even featured an emotional plea from Hoover Jr. about his father's incarceration on the rapper's "DONDA" album.

