The whole BTS ARMY community was alarmed after a notification from the group's leader RM, updated their fans regarding his lost audio files.

As posted by the 26-year-old rapper, which Twitter user also translated, @BTStranslation_, "As I did [PC] cleaning wrong today... Only the audio files I worked on for more than a year got deleted."

He continued, "A whole mental breakdown in itself.. still, I tried having strength. I had almost finished it."

'Worst Day Outta This Year'

RM, real name Kim Namjoon, also stated, "Sure the worst day outta this year."

"Since I'm sad, I'm documenting this [putting it down] as a [Weverse] moment," the rapper concluded in his first post. A few minutes later, he clarified that he only lost one file, as many might have been worried about his update.

"It's just one song ㅜthe rest of the few were taken care of well by others but since in that file there were more than 60 recorded tracks the mere thought doing it," he pertained to the layers of the song.

"Still, I'll do well and have you guys listen to it one day," the "Butter" composer added. RM even ended his last post on a good note, reminding everyone, saying, "You guys, please use PC cleaning programs very carefully...."

#NamjoonMusicFiles

Soon after the fans heard the news, ARMYs immediately gave the singer numerous solutions to recover his "precious" file after working on it for more than a year.

They also agreed to trend the hashtag "#NamjoonMusicFiles" on Twitter and their fan community platform, Weverse, to help the "Dynamite" singer recover his lost files. Following the trend, many also left encouraging messages to RM.

Pls I love how armys helping namjoon to get his files back 😭 pic.twitter.com/XIpQtZZ7gl — nena °ᴗ° ⁷🎗 (@Yoongi61_5) November 11, 2021

One fan shared their appreciation to the fandom, saying, "Pls I love how armys helping namjoon to get his files back," attaching a photo of the posts helping the singer out. Another also shared a tweet saying, "Love how Namjoon's first thought was to come to us when he lost a song and came for the second time to clarify so that we won't worry too much, it's just so sweet."

Love how Namjoon's first thought was to come to us when he lost a song and came for the second time to clarify so that we won't worry too much, it's just so sweet — ⁷ (@mygbebe) November 11, 2021



RM has been known as the backbone of the group, along with the rest of the group members, as a producer of their various songs. Allkpop reported that he has already reached 108 KOMCA credits for all the music he made ever since he started creating music. Tomorrow X Together's "0X1 LOVE SONG (I KNOW I LOVE YOU) FEAT. Ikuta Lilas" became the most recent one added, joining the list which also consists of "Life Goes On," "Dynamite," "Butter," "My Universe" feat. Coldplay, and more.

