It's another day for the BTS ARMY to celebrate as the South Korean boy group will officially join Megan Thee Stallion on the stage of the American Music Awards, which will happen on November 21, 2021.

The official Twitter account of BTS, @BTS_bighit, informed the fans that they will be performing along with their co-"Butter" crew Megan Thee Stallion, following their recently remixed single.

In the said tweet, it read, "We're so excited to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of "#BTS_Butter" in person at the @AMAs with our friend @theestallion! "

When BTS first attended the AMAs in 2017. So excited to hear the chants this year 😭🙌💜 pic.twitter.com/sJlnJ9K345 — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 (@BTS21_2019) November 8, 2021

This will be BTS' fourth time visiting the awarding ceremony since their first visit in 2017, where they performed "DNA" for the first time.

ARMYHotties Winning!

Following the release of "Butter Remix," back on August 27, where BTS featured Megan Thee Stallion in the track, many contents were shared with the fans, too. A few days after the first release, BTS' 3J Jungkook, j-hope, and Jimin came prepared with a special performance choreography for the song.

And if Megan and BTS ot7 do the 3J dance at the AMA's it's gonna be EPIC

pic.twitter.com/2yhP7pghDh — Tehreem ⁷ (@lifes_dynamite) November 8, 2021

ARMYHOTTIES, WE NEVER LOSE — Tri ⁷ da Villain (@THEEEhottie) November 8, 2021

BTS and Megan's fans also went wild as they found out that the musicians hung out and had a lovely time in New York, knowing that the seven-membered group had back-to-back schedules for the UNGA 2021.

Many are now looking forward to the said collaboration as the "Dynamite" hitmakers are known for extravagant and highly-produced performances anywhere they go. Recalling their performance for the Grammys, the group performed on a rooftop in Seoul; other than that, they also performed "Permission to Dance" in the United Nations General Assembly Hall back in September.

What Do They Have In Preparation?

Alongside the big celebration, ARMYs and Hotties already started to speculate what the two would have in store for their fans. They were expecting to perform the unit choreography once again, knowing that the "WAP" singer is reportedly learning the dance!

Also Megan said she was trying to learn the dance...Guys we won!!! pic.twitter.com/qGZV9XerLS — mia ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷ ⎮I'm everywhere in the TL⎮ Yours Jin (@fairy_yoongs) November 8, 2021



Many have tweeted out their shock and screams as soon as BTS' official account notified the fans about the performance. Another fan stated, "THIS PERFORMANCE WILL BE HISTORIC!!!"

THIS PERFORMANCE WILL BE HISTORIC!!! — palak⁷ (@Palak_952) November 8, 2021



The fans are also looking forward to the fan chants, which will be louder than ever, since the last time they went to perform with a live audience.

