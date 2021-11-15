"Brass Against's" lead singer Sophia Urista is facing the consequences of her actions after urinating on a fan in a concert a few days ago.

According to Yahoo! News, a police report has been filed against the singer after calling a fan onstage, instructing him to lie down before urinating on his face as the band went on to play their music.

The apparent incident happened on November 11, when the band, popularly known for covering hard rock hits, was performing the song "Wake Up" by "Rage Against the Machine."

Per Consequence, Urista called a willful audience member to join her on stage after reportedly saying, "I gotta pee, and I can't make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it."

A fan complained to the police and was instructed to file a report, which she did.

In Florida, where the concert took place, it's illegal for a person to expose their private parts in public or on the private premises of other people.

Urista could face a maximum punishment of one year in prison and pay a $1,000 fine.

'Brass Against' Issues a Statement Following The Incident

Following the explicit incident, the band took to Twitter to release a statement and issue an apology, saying Urista got "carried away.

"We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona," they wrote.

At the time of this writing, the band seems to carry on with their tour dates as they continue to post concert videos in a different venue after the event.

Sophia Urista's Twitter account appears to be inactive and has not publicly issued a statement.

Fans Divided On The Issue

After the issue made rounds on the internet, many fans were divided with the incident as some of them said the band shouldn't feel sorry for what their lead singer did onstage.

"Don't need to apologize. It was a great performance. Everyone had fun and fan enjoyed it. It's Florida, we are used to the craziness. Keep rocking," one fan wrote.

Some fans disagreed with the situation and wanted Urista to be arrested.

"Sophia a very sicko crazy tnuc! Hope you gets locked up for the year as can happen in Florida for this!" one wrote.

