Cardi B gave birth to her second baby with Offset in September, and she's now candidly sharing the big fear she has after giving birth to a healthy baby boy named Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Taking to her social media accounts, the "Rumors" rapper posted a mirror selfie without her wig on.

The rapper shocked fans as her naturally curly hair is thick and long. (check out the photo below)

So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair pic.twitter.com/LwcKG0HLdn — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 13, 2021

"So I've been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown!" she wrote.

Despite successfully maintaining her healthy mane, the rapper said she had a big fear after giving birth to her son.

"I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son's birth because I'd been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair," she added.

One fan took to the reply section to share Cardi B's secret to maintaining healthy hair.

In the video obtained from her Instagram stories, the rapper shared her hair mask recipe consisting of avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, banana, castor oil, olive oil, eggs, and honey. She later blended all the ingredients in a blender before putting them in her hair.

The fan also revealed an alternative hair routine that Cardi does, which is roller sets with rice water.

Cardi B's Shocking Delivery Story

In a previous video posted on her Instagram stories, the rapper shared a scary story about her experience while giving birth to her second child.

She said she "lost so much blood" during her "crazy-a** delivery."

In the series of videos, the rapper also addressed the rumors of getting plastic surgery after giving birth to baby Kiari.

The Bronx-based artist said she got a lot of "amazing compliments" because of her hips, which is caused by her son "sitting so low" in her womb.

She said she never got any liposuction and tummy-tuck because it's not allowed after giving birth.

Aside from Kiari, Cardi and Offset also have another child named Kulture.

The rapper announced her pregnancy during this year's BET Awards, where she performed the songs "Straightenin'" and "Type S***" along with Migos.

