Jesy Nelson may have faced controversy last month, but this won't stop her from creating more music for her fans' delight. Recently, the solo singer shared a cryptic message on her social media accounts, and her supporters think it's lyrics for an upcoming track.

Taking to her Instagram account, the "Boyz" hitmaker posted a photo of her with the caption, "Yeah you think you had the best of it, promise you ain't seen the half of it," along with music notes emojis.

Following this, many fans bombarded the comment section, saying that the singer could drop a new song soon. (check out the photo below)

"You are such a tease when's new music coming," one fan wrote.

"The lyrics?? Is something coming soon??" another fan wrote.

"OK MAAM BUT DONT TEASE US THIS EARLY AND RELEASE THE SONG AFTER 2-3 MONTHS. Don't do that to us again," one commented.

"are we getting more songs before 2021 ends?" one asked.

However, despite the speculation, Jesy Nelson has not publicly confirmed whether she will release a new track anytime soon.

Jesy Nelson Hinted New Music Two Days After 'Little Mix' Released an Album?

Nelson's recent post comes two days after "Little Mix" dropped a new album titled "Between Us," released last Friday.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the trio treated their fans by releasing a new single titled "No," accompanied by a music video that shows singers Perry Edwards, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, and Jade Thrilwall.

In the video, the three transformed into sassy housewives who refused to do household chores.

The song, which is about standing firm and saying no to a relationship, was written by the group along with Kamille, MNEK, and Tre Jean-Marie.

Pinnock explained that the song had to be a single because it feels like a classic song from the group but with a fresh and new twist.

"The writing session was with Kamille, MNEK and Tre, and as always it had a really good energy. We had a good old catch up and got to write a bop!" Thirlwall added.

Edwards said despite being with the band for ten years; they still enjoy getting in the booth and recording music.

