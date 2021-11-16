"Mastodon's" Brent Hinds previously spoke out about his experience opening for "Disturbed" in 2008, saying it was one of his least favorite tours. More recently, David Draiman is speaking out his thoughts regarding the musician's claims.

In an interview with Loudwire, the frontman said he had nothing but the "greatest respect and admiration" for the other band as he's been a big fan since day one.

He was surprised with Hinds' claims, but he clarified that he bears no ill will.

"if at any given point in time those guys are somewhere and we can break bread or have a drink together, I'm always down. I don't hold it against them or him or anything," he added.

In addition, he said the issues were "made more of than they really should be," because the public is trying to pit musicians to each other.

"Who knows? Maybe he was having a bad day and maybe it is like what the Mastodon guys said. Who knows?" he went on.

Draiman admitted that he doesn't have a perfect past in the press, and he understands where Hinds is coming from because "everybody's human," and he doesn't "begrudge anyone."

Brent Hinds' Allegations Against 'Disturbed'

In early reports, Hinds said he went to a lot of tours in the past that he didn't like, including "Disturbed."

"I did a lot of tours I didn't want to do though, like Disturbed and all that Mayhem stupid b*******. ***-ass shit. You gotta fuckin' open up for Disturbed. You gotta play to people that like Disturbed."

At the time of this writing, neither Brent Hinds nor other members of "Mastodon" have publicly responded to Draiman's recent statement.

David Draiman Updates

The "Disturbed" vocalist recently collaborated with guitar virtuoso Nita Strauss for the song "Dead Inside."

It will appear on Strauss' upcoming solo album. The two will also perform the track live for the first time this Thursday at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Aside from his recent project, Draiman said the band has been working on their upcoming album, which is yet to be titled.

"Disturbed's" last album titled "Evolution" was released in 2018.

