Taylor Swift's fans are still emotional over the release of her self-directed short film for the song "All Too Well," starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. However, one mother is crying over another underrated track from her re-recorded album titled "Ronan," dedicated to her late son, who passed away years back.

According to ABC News, the track was initially released as a charity single which Swift exclusively dropped on iTunes in 2012 following the release of "Red."

The song was inspired by a boy named Ronan, who passed away in 2011 because of neuroblastoma. The boy died just days before he celebrated his fourth birthday.

Ronan's mother, Maya Thompson, took to her Twitter account to share a photo of her crying over the song.

"This is how I'll be all day. I just listened AND watched Ronan, Taylor's version. I couldn't tell you about the music video until now," she wrote. (check out the photo below)

This is how I’ll be all day. I just listened AND watched Ronan, Taylor’s version. I couldn’t tell you about the music video until now. It is beyond perfection and I can’t wait for you all to see it. @taylorswift13 You are one of the greatest loves of my life. TY for loving him. pic.twitter.com/MKDGmV67rH — Mama Maya (@rockstarronan) November 11, 2021

"It is beyond perfection and I can't wait for you all to see it. @taylorswift13 You are one of the greatest loves of my life. TY for loving him," she added.

The official lyric video for the song was released on Friday, featuring several images of the boy. At the end of the song, a text appeared on the screen saying, "For more information on pediatric cancer, please visit the Ronan Thompson Foundation."

Taylor Swift wrote the song after browsing through Thompson's blog called Rockstar Ronan. The singer took a few excerpts from the website and added them to the track.

Maya Thompson was credited as one of her co-writers of the song.

A few months before "Red (Taylor's Version)" was released, Thompson revealed in a post in her blog that Swift asked her permission to include the re-recorded version of the track.

In the post, she included Swift's email to her, saying the record was about "heartbreak and healing, of rage and rawness, of tragedy and trauma, and of the loss of an imagined future alongside someone."

Swift said she genuinely hoped that Thompson would agree to include the song in the album.

In an interview with Insider, Thompson said she heard the first version of the song a decade ago, and she was in "awe at the way" Swift was able to take her pain and turn it into poetry.

