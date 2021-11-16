Wolf Van Halen wants to make his father, Eddie Van Halen, proud of him.

In the past months, Wolf has been publicly mourning and remembering his father, Eddie, after the music legend's untimely passing. When he marked the first anniversary of "Distance" from his debut album, the young singer took his time to pay tribute to his father again.

On Tuesday, Wolf shared a screenshot from the music video on his Instagram account. The music video for the song features home videos of his family as they grew old together. One photo shows a young Wolf with Eddie - the inspiration behind the masterpiece.

"'Distance' released a year ago today. It's a special song for two very important reasons. A song commemorating my Pop and our bond, as well as being the very first Mammoth release. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life in more ways than one," he captioned the post.

He also took his time to thank his fans for their support and for listening to his music.

Wolf Van Halen Keeping Eddie's Legacy Burning

Before celebrating the "Distance" legacy, the son commemorated his father's life during Eddie's first death anniversary last month.

The tribute features a photo of him playing his guitar while Eddie pats his head.

"One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair," he said. "I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you."

Eddi Van Halen died after his long battle against throat cancer. Reports revealed the rock guitar god endured the illness for decades before his death.

However, his death certificate cited several causes of his death, including a cerebrovascular accident or stroke. Eddie also suffered from pneumonia, lung cancer, and bone marrow disorder myelodysplastic syndrome.

Aside from the dreaded disease, he also had been in and out of the hospital due to intestinal issues. He even underwent chemotherapy before his death. In addition, he flew back and forth from the US and Germany for five years to receive his radiation treatment.

