BTS Jin proved that he is also a golden member of the K-pop supergroup by achieving a milestone as a solo artist.

Over a week since Jin officially dropped his Korean OST on Spotify, "Yours" continuously scored more records for the idol.

Since its release on November 7, Jin's "Yours" immediately became the biggest Korean OST debut in the music streaming platform's history. As of Monday, the OST also became the highest-ranking OST on the UK's Top 40 radio station, securing the 24th spot.

Fans also enumerated all other records "Yours" made. On iTunes, the OST managed to be number in 94 countries, making Jin the first Asian solo act to have the most number 1s this year. With that, he pushed himself to become the second artist whose song got the most first place.

In addition, "Yours" became the fastest solo song in history to have 80 and 90 marks No.1 on iTunes.

Other milestones include: first Korean OST to enter the global Spotify chart, biggest single-day streams for a Korean solo OST, and first BTS solo project to top worldwide iTunes song chart for three days.

BTS Fans Congratulate Jin

Following Jin's success, the group's fandom - ARMY - immediately sent him congratulatory messages while celebrating with him online.

One fan said, "We're incredibly proud for the success #YOURS has been achieving. The critical acclaim, the records it's been breaking. His talent is just out of this world AMAZING. Whatever we didn't reach will only make us work harder in the future!"



"I don't care if seokjin isn't your bias or bias wrecker but if you see this tweet let's celebrate his achievements for yours , rt and reply with CONGRATULATIONS JIN RECORD SETTER JIN," another added.

Jin created the music as part of Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon's Korean drama, "Jirisan." AStory first confirmed that the BTS member would record the drama's main OST, saying viewers would hear it midway through the drama.

Aside from singing the OST, Jin also sparked buzzes that he would have a cameo on the series. For what it's worth, he gave Jimin pine mushrooms for his 26th birthday. The $1,000 to $2,000 per pound pine mushrooms only grow at Mt. Jiri. Thus, it is highly likely Jin went there before Jimin's birthday.

