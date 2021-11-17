Britney Spears has forbidden her mother Lynne Spears and other members of her family from seeing her.

The 39-year-old is said to have refused to meet her mother, who flew in from Louisiana to see her daughter in her Los Angeles home.

As previously reported, Britney Spears won her conservatorship case, and according to a Page Six source, the pop diva is blaming Lynne for her 13-year nightmare that has devastated her life.

"She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down."

Britney Spears claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that her mother was the brains behind the conservatorship, contradicting popular perception that her father Jamie Spears was heavily involved in the decision-making process leading up to the conservatorship's establishment.

On Nov. 2, the "Womanizer" singer revealed to her millions of social media followers that "My mom is the one who gave him [Jamie] the idea!!! I will never get those years back."

Aside from the award-winning singer's disclosure, it has also been reported that Lynne Spears has requested that her daughter pay $650,000 in legal fees.

According to court records acquired by Radar, the 66-year-old claimed she was entitled to compensation (legal costs) for intervening after her ex-husband exerted too much control and authority over the singer's life.

The court papers also said that Lynne "presented a very disturbing story of her daughter's life and the unreasonable restrictions under which she suffered."

Britney Spears' "serious" limitations included being evicted from her house, being denied permission to go to Louisiana for the Christmas holidays with her family, and being forced to enter a medical facility and stay for a prolonged period of time.

Despite portraying herself as the one who came to save the "Toxic" hitmaker's life, the mother-of-three fails to explain why it took her 13 years to do it.

READ ALSO: Carrie Underwood Marriage In Crisis: Singer and Mike Fisher Nonstop Bickering Over THESE?

Britney Spears Free from Conservatorship

Meanwhile, when a judge determined that the conservatorship will expire, Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart informed the court that there is a "safety net" in place for Britney Spears' financial and personal care.

Britney is rumored to be working on a prenuptial agreement with fiancé Sam Asghari, and the couple is considering having a third child in the near future.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton To Undergo Liposuction Because Gwen Stefani Forced Him To?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.