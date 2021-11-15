Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are said to be having marital difficulties.

According to the National Enquirer, the couple hasn't stopped arguing over little topics.

During the lockdown, Carrie and Mike's marriage was said to be working out well for them and their children, but once the country singer's career resumed, the "Jesus Take the Wheel" hitmaker reportedly had little time for her family.

They were said to be feuding about living conditions.

However, the blonde bombshell will shortly begin her Las Vegas residency, and she is rumored to want her spouse to accompany her.

Unfortunately for her, Mike reportedly doesn't want to be holed up in Vegas.

Not Mr. Carrie Underwood

An insider revealed to the outlet, "She wants him to look after the kids and be available whenever she needs support, but he's a bit jealous and doesn't like being Mr. Underwood."

They went on to say, "Sure, Mike followed Carrie during her last tour, but he wasn't expecting to do that every time. It bothers him that people forget that he had a pretty successful career in the NHL. "

According to the source, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher had had several challenges throughout their relationship, but they were able to overcome them all.

But, according to reports, they both hope that their present marital issue is only a blip on the radar.

Mr. Carrie Underwood, Perhaps?

According to the source, because he is a "devoted" husband, the former ice hockey star may eventually give in to his wife's wishes.

Currently, he is refusing to follow Carrie Underwood's directives, which might lead to the demise of their marriage.

Carrie 'Driving Mike Insane'

Meanwhile, OK! has released another report. Carrie Underwood is apparently driving her husband crazy because she has been pushing him to perform chores all day, according to People magazine.

Because she's such a neat freak, a source told the outlet that she constantly expects him to "clean and pick up after himself."

Aside from that, Carrie reportedly "nitpicks about everything." Mike is said to be so "fed up" and really hopes his wife "chills out."

The Facts Behind the Claims

The National Enquirer's report should be taken with a grain of salt. The pair has provided no proof or indication that they are going through a difficult time.

Meanwhile, OK! was discredited by Gossip Cop. Mike is "fed up" with his wife, according to the magazine.

