It's getting hot and steamy as Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted straddling and grinding on her fiance Travis Barker at a wedding reception. The eldest Kardashian has been seen humping on the Blink-182 drummer while his band's music "All the Small Things" was blasting through the reception's speakers.

Kourtney caught flack from the viewers as it was an inappropriate place and time to show that much affection.

The steamy video circulated throughout Instagram from the page @girlwithnojob. The viewers sent their displeasure as one commented "My second hand embarrassment just went through the roof and my body physically shriveled up".

Kourtney was wearing a tight fitting black dress with a shoulder strap that suited and hugged her curves perfectly while Travis sported a sharp looking tuxedo. The pair posted the photo on instagram with a caption "Heading to the chapel".

ALSO READ: Harry Styles The Reason Why One Direction Cannot Reunite?

This seems to be a normal occurrence as the pair couldn't seem to keep their hands from each other all the time. There have been many instances of their extreme PDA being reported. In an episode of The reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, stated that their PDA makes her want to hide in the closet. "Well, you feel like you're, you know, they're the only two people in the room, and we almost don't know what to do with ourselves," Jenner, 65, laughingly shared. She also gushed about the intimate but grand wedding proposal Barker made for Kourtney last October.



Everybody from the Kardashian Jenner clan seems to think that the pair was really made for each other. Ex Boyfriend and father of her three kids, Scott Disick has made his displeasure obvious according to E! The reality star was reportedly avoiding the couple as everything was very raw and new to him. News reports say that he was heartbroken over the news of them dating and getting engaged so fast.

However, Lord Disick has been seen cozying up to his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke yesterday. The former girlfriend was first seen with Scott way back in 2016 after his brief split with Kourtney. The pair was seen dining at the infamous Nobu in Malibu after their mini trip to Punta Mita Mexico. He seems to be moving on as he is slowly getting back into the dating scene.

ALSO READ: Jesy Nelson Drops Little Mix Drama Behind But Mocks Leigh-Anne Pinnock With Celebration of 'Boyz'?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.