Princess Diana was expected not to break any royal protocols as a royal princess and then-wife of a future King. However, the Princess of Wales once tricked the people to join the late Queen's singer in a mischievous late-night event.

Actress Cleo Rocos once recalled that playful moment with the royal princess and Mercury in her memoir, "The Positive Power of Drinking."

According to Rocos, she spent a risky but fun night with Princess Diana, Mercury, and Everette in the 1980s. At that time, they reportedly planned to hang out until the evening, and they agreed to go to the Royal Vauxhall Tavern. It was an iconic gay club in London at that time.

Princess Diana, who had been one of the most famous royals, shocked them by asking them to join them.

"We pleaded, 'What would be the headline if you were caught in a gay bar brawl? But Diana was in full mischief mode. Freddie said, 'Go on, let the girl have some fun,'" she recalled.

They helped her come up with her disguise. The Princess of Wales then ended up dressing in male clothes. The group also claimed they would not go there until Princess Diana finally looked like a gay model.



After helping her out, Rocos remembered how the princess looked like a beautiful young man at that time.

Did They Succeed That Night?

Fortunately, Mercury's superstar status caused people to focus on the singer, allowing Rocos and Princess Diana to pass through the crowd and into the bar easier than expected.

"We inched through the leather throngs and thongs until finally, we reached the bar. We were nudging each other like naughty schoolchildren. Diana and Freddie were giggling, but she did order a white wine and a beer," the actress went on.

However, Mercury's assistant and close friend Peter Freestone debunked the story and said the singer never met the Princess of Wales.

Still, Rocos talked about the event multiple times, one of which was during the 2013 interview with The Independent. Per the actress, Princess Diana would always sneak out in disguise.

Although there are contradicting claims about Princess Diana and Mercury's relationship, the two were seemingly directly connected. The singer died in 1991 following his battle against AIDS, while the royal princess was the first British royal member to touch an AIDS patient to destigmatize the illness.

