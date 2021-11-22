U2 hinted that they are working on a follow-up album to their 2017 "Songs of Experience," giving their fans something to look forward to again.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, The Edge shared exciting and critical details about his current project with bassist Adam Clayton.

According to the musician, they are currently "locked in the tower of song." Although the band already went through a lot, they reportedly wanted to offer new things to their fans.

"I'm just having so much fun writing and not necessarily having to think about where it's going to go. It's more more about enjoying the experience of writing and having no expectations or limitations on the process," he said.

However, Edge and the other members are still trying to find a permanent producer for the new song. Per the guitarist, he enjoyed working with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix on the band's previous music, "We Are The People," for the UEFA Euro 2020. After that collaboration, he reportedly wants to work with him again.



But for now, they have not made any firm decisions regarding the people they would work with.

U2 Tries New Things

Aside from giving an update regarding the future, Edge also talked about the band's present involvements - one of the latest is Bono's participation in the animated film "Sing 2."

For what it's worth, Bono revealed he made "Your Song Saved My Life" for the flick and even lent his voice to give life to lion rock star, Clay Calloway.

For Edge, seeing Bono do something like that was amazingly unusual.

"That's not a thing that U2 normally does. But it's in the of spirit of mixing it up, keeping people guessing, and trying different things. It felt like a worthy thing. And also, it's a movie about great songs and we felt very comfortable in the company that we were keeping there," he said.

"Your Song Saved My Life" follows the band's 2018 LP "Songs Of Experience" and 2019 single "Ahimsa" with AR Rahman.

Aside from the new song, "Sing 2" will also reportedly flaunt several U2 hits' renditions, like "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of."

Edge, at the same time, touched on the most-awaited Zoo TV's return for its 30th anniversary. Although he did not reveal the exact plans, he said he is open to doing the idea very soon.

