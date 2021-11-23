Cardi did a virtual 'ask me anything' (AMA) on Sunday before hosting the 2021, Cardi was asked about her three-year-old daughter's reaction to her new baby brother, and she reacted. The "Money" rapper just responded with a video of the three-year-old, proudly expressing her desire for a "baby sister."

The video expressed her daughter Kulture's reaction to her receiving a baby brother.

"I want a baby sister," the three year old told her mother, to which Cardi B responded: "Yeah, but it's a brother." Kulture was unconvinced by the explanation and continued to urge her mother that she wanted a female baby sibling.The rapper can be heard telling her daughter, "Yeah, but it's a boy," to which the three-year-old responds, "No, a baby sister."

Fans were amused by the toddler's less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the news that her parents were expecting a son on Twitter, where the video has been viewed over 200,000 times.

Despite Kulture's apparent discontent with having a younger brother rather than a younger sister, Cardi clarified the situation in a subsequent tweet, saying that the toddler "loves" being a big sister to her new sibling. The rapper from "Rumors" wrote, "She loves it," the "Rumors" Cardi wrote. "Only get sad when she wants to play but the baby needs silence too sleep."

Cardi claims that Kulture is delighted to be a big sister, and it only bothers her when she has to be quiet. Cardi and her 29-year-old husband Offset had their second child on September 4th. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings," the pair stated in an email to HollywoodLife. "He is already loved so much by family and friends."

Following his delivery, Offset shared a nice candid shot of himself hugging the infant boy. In his caption, he wrote, "Chapter 5." She posted a photo of herself and her husband Offset holding the swaddled newborn in September, along with the text "9/4/21" and emojis of a dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear.

Cardi B revealed her second pregnancy in the most spectacular way possible: on stage at the BET Awards on June 27, while performing her song "Type Sh*t" in a tight mesh catsuit that revealed her expanding baby bulge. Following the concert, the "WAP" hitmaker shared a series of stunning pregnant photos on Instagram.

