Fans still can't get over Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's breakup, but they both recently made a big move on social media that had their supporters hoping they try for a second chance. Is it finally over for the two of them?

According to E! News, the two singers recently took to their respective Instagram accounts to share photos. Shawn posted a series of pictures of him while surfing.

On the other hand, Camila shared an icy look, complete with a matching mint green outfit and wig.

The exes proved that they remained cordial to one another despite the split as they received one like on the posts from each other.

The recent interactions come a few days after they announced their breakup on social media. However, fans are still hoping that they work things out.

"I HOPE THAT YOU AND SHAWN ARE STILL TOGETHER AND YOU NOT IS RUMORS I'M HOPING BECAUSE YOU TWO ARE SO CUTE AND SWEET TOGETHER," one fan recently tweeted.

"i hope shawn and camila are doing ok bc they really loved each other like he would fly across the country just to see her on his days off of tour omg. i still can't believe that they broke up," one wrote.

"Shawn Mendes I hope u get camila back," another one wrote.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Split After 2 Years of Dating

Fans were devastated when the "Señorita" singers announced their breakup a few days ago. The couple took to their Instagram stories to share an identical statement.

The former couple said they decided to end their relationship, but their love for each other as humans remains "stronger than ever."

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends, we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they wrote.



The ex-couple did not give an insight into the reason why they broke up.

Prior to their split, Shawn posted a series of photos and a video of him and Camila on his social media accounts celebrating Halloween together.

The pair were dressed in colorful outfits for the traditional Mexican celebration called Dìa De Los Muertos, complete with skull makeup.

The two first met in July 2014 when Camila was still a part of "Fifth Harmony," and Shawn was starting as a solo act. They later released "Señorita" in 2019, and in the same year, they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, California.

