Joanne Shenandoah, a Grammy Award-winning singer and winner of 14 Native American Music Awards, has passed away at the age of 63.

According to the award-giving body's website, the singer died at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 22.

Shenandoah passed away after complications of abdominal bleeding and a cardiac arrest. At the time of her passing, her husband Doug George-Kanentiio and daughter Leah were beside her.

The most honored and celebrated music matriarch, Joanne Shenandoah has journeyed on. It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that the we share in the loss of our beloved friend, Lifetime Achievement honoree, and 14 time Award winner, Joanne Shenandoah #JoanneShenandaoh pic.twitter.com/STG4eRQHNz — NativeMusicAssoc #NativeMusicAwards #Nativemusic (@NAMAAWARDS) November 23, 2021

The singer is a member of the Wolf Clan of the Oneida Nation. She has been one of the most successful Native American singers in history after releasing her self-titled debut album in the late 80s.

Throughout her career, Shenandoah was able to record a total of 15 records. Her hard work paid off as she won multiple awards and nominations.

Aside from the abovementioned nods, she was nominated for an Emmy award for the PBS special "Native America."

The singer is known for "embellishing voice, strong Iroquois traditions, unequivocal elgance and courteous grace."

She is considered to be a highly-respected "musical matriarch" within the Native American community.

Aside from being a solo artist over the last five decades, she also performed in a musical trio consisting of her daughter Leah and sister Diane.

She performed in renowned stages such as the Madison Square Garden, Woodstock '94, The White House, Carnegie Hall, and many more.

Since Shenandoah is a renowned Native American, she performed at Presidential Inaugurations and met historical figures such as Dali Lama and Nelson Mandela.

Her last album was titled "Oh Shenandoah," which was released earlier this year. The record consists of 12 tracks, including songs that are combined with the sound of country music.

The singer used her platform as a way to protest against the disappearance of indigenous women as she released a song titled "Missing You."

Some of her notable songs are "To Those Who Dream," "Mother of Nations," "Prophecy Song," "I May Want a Man," "I Am Your Friend," "Dancing on Mother Earth," "The Good Message," "Planting The Tree of Peace," and many more.

Shenandoah was survived by her husband Doug, daughter Leah, grandson Kieren Ryder, sisters Diane and Vicky, nieces, and nephews.

