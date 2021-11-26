Reports about BTS' being given military exemptions begin to spread on social media as the South Korean government proposes a new rule following the band's LA Tour schedule announcement.

After the international act received their very first Artist of the Year award at the 49th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, last Sunday, November 21, the discussion of their military exemption has once again become a hot topic for fans and the media alike.

The Korea Herald has dubbed the new ruling as the "BTS Law" and reported the pending bill having reached another phase of "standstill." The subcommittee of the South Korean National Assembly's defense committee failed to decide the future of the boy group regarding their duty to undergo military services required for every male in the country unless given the exemption.

BTS's Impact on Korean Economy

During the recent deliberations scheduled on November 25, Thursday, the subcommittee mentioned earlier started to reason why the government should grant pop artists "who have helped elevate" the country's "global standing" exemptions from military service.

If the people in power decided to pass the bill, artists like BTS would be allowed to "work in their field for 34 months under an alternative program" instead of being required to actively participate in military duties, which usually lasts between 18 to 22 months.

According to the publication, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry- Boo Seung Chan, once stated during a previous press briefing that "We cannot help but consider situational variable when it comes to revising the bill... Public consensus is also needed. So to speak, it is about a fair military service."



BTS' Exemption Still in Discussion

An article written by Han Ji Hoon has been translated from Korean to English and has been circulating on Twitter as BTS fans also join the discussion. In the report, it was revealed that an official from the National Defense Commission admitted in a phone call that "There were conflicting opinions" during the meeting that were "regardless of the ruling and opposition parties."

They failed to reach a conclusion in the national assembly's defense committee bill about amendments to the military service act for BTS today and are now extending the date once again 😕 — Jungkook (real, 방탄소년단)⁷ (@JeonSmhh) November 25, 2021



One voice of reason said that BTS's success has resulted in a huge economic ripple effect that qualifies them a chance to receive the special military service consideration usually only given to traditional artists and Olympic medalists.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Military Manpower Administration also received criticism from the subcommittee. They were accused of "delaying their responsibilities" to the National Assembly for failing to resolve the topic.

Additionally, representatives from the Democratic Party and People's Power Party, and an individual lawmaker proposed a bill that would include famous culture artists the same military service exemption as BTS.

