Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are as in love as ever.

Ariana Grande appears to have had a spectacular time with her family and visitors on Thanksgiving. The singer released a number of photographs and videos of everyone having a good time, including one of her husband Dalton Gomez and their dog Toulouse, which she revealed for the first time.

In her recent instagram post with the caption "nothing was ever as loud ... sending you all so much love i hope you feel it from here.", Gomez laughs while looking off camera. As Grande buries her face in the pup's neck, her long ponytail and bow showed above his head.

Other pics include her parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, playing Codenames together, and a video revealing that contestants Holly Forbes, Jim and Sasha Allen from The Voice were there, singing "Help!" by The Beatles, then "FourFiveSeconds" by Kanye West, Paul McCartney, and Rihanna.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift Engaged? Joe Alwyn Reportedly Popped The Question During Intimate Dinner

Ariana's selfie, in which she looks to be lying down, was a particularly relatable image. After a few plates of roast, people would have done the same. Her makeup, of course, was flawless. Ariana is wearing her characteristic winged liner and a peach-toned nude lip in the photo, which is a nod to the season's significant peach lip trend. It also appears to be a matte formula, which means it won't move as she eats, which is clever. Ari's lashes are also quite fluttery, with a lot of mascara applied to the outside borders for a more fanned-out look.

A few days before Thanksgiving, Grande paid tribute to the musical family on Instagram, posting their performance and commenting about her love for them and their experience together on Season 21 of The Voice.

She wrote a lengthy paragraph expressing her gratitude towards the experience: "The amount of respect, love and appreciation i have for these human beings is beyond words and what we've shared throughout this journey far surpasses what happens on this show. it's all, you're all, so much more than this moment. it's so special. i am so grateful that our paths have crossed and to be a teeny, tiny part of your story".

Reports don't know precisely when Ariana and real estate agent Dalton Gomez fell in love, but we do know that they moved in together around the start of the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple has been publicly dating for almost a year, but they are thought to have been dating discreetly for much longer. Ariana married Dalton in May 2021, and she shared a set of gorgeous photos from the intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram.

According to TMZ, the intimate wedding took place in her Montecito home, which had roughly 20 guests. The wedding was also described as "informal," with "no real ceremony" and "just a casual vow exchange," according to the outlet.

READ MORE: Madonna Called Out For Posting Risqué Pictures on Instagram -- 'This Is Not An Adult Site'

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.