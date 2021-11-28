David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen have distinct sounds in creating music. When it comes to guitar solos, the former revealed his pal's biggest secrets when it comes to playing his favorite instrument.

According to Outsider, Roth previously spoke to Joe Rogan, where he spilled some of Van Halen's secrets, saying that he's starting to embrace modern technology.

In the early 1970s, the band set up a plan to work on a track until they were satisfied with what they created. Years later, when Van Halen became a part of the band, multi-track recording allowed musicians to play around the recording studio. (watch the full interview below)

They were able to record several instruments on separate occasions, which they would later edit into a single song.

"Once there were many tracks, guys would come in and just wing it. 'Okay, let's try one,' and then, 'Okay, that's fine, let's do it again - track 2', and then just make it up as they go," Roth told Joe Rogan.

Van Halen's strategy is somewhat similar to Frankenstein as it gave him the freedom to try new things and experiment more on his sound.

However, this kind of approach wasn't easy for Van Halen at first. He had a problem learning the exact track he'd created in the edit. The outlet mentioned that this is one of the reasons why his guitar solos vary from time to time.

Roth recalled when Van Halen would race up and down the guitar neck for him to keep up with the backtrack whenever they play live.

He said it became a "gymnastic effort" as he would use his hand across the fretboard of his instrument.

Eddie Van Halen's Death

Last year, the world of rock music was devastated by the death of a music legend. Eddie Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 due to a stroke. He also had throat cancer.

Per Consequence Sound, David Lee Roth previously paid homage to his late bandmate by posting a black and white photo with a short caption that reads, What a long great trip it's been."

Earlier this year, Roth gave an in-depth reaction to his bandmate's death, saying he'd been contemplating Van Halen's passing recently.

The vocalist said he's "encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter." (via USA Today)

