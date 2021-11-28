A big celebration was made as BTS has officially come back, and this time, on stage with their fans. However, a big concern was raised by the fans a few minutes before the show started.

They recently announced the "Permission To Dance On Stage In Los Angeles" tour held in SoFi Stadium, starting November 28. Despite it being the show's first day, many BTS ARMYs have raised their worries as the concert began a little later than they expected.

According to Twitter users updating on the venue, the reason behind the delay was due to the volume of people coming in and the lack of organization from the staffers of SoFi stadium.

What Is Going On?

Based on a report by TMZ, fans claimed that the security in the venue was not strict enough. What is more, vaccination cards weren't being checked or enforced.

More video evidence also resurfaced, showing a sea of people still outside the SoFi stadium, knowing that the concert was supposed to start already.

This is everyone in section 7 right now. Security just yelled at us to move back to organize a line. We have 35 minutes until the concert starts !!!!! pic.twitter.com/uJwPPFbRNJ — Mir⁷∞ IS SEEING BTS 🇨🇦 (@bangtan_jimjams) November 28, 2021

Despite the commotion on its first day, SoFi Stadium released a statement to the publisher, saying, "The safety of our guests, staff and the artist are always our number one priority, and we coordinated with law enforcement to temporarily streamline guest entry at last night's show."

They also added a message regarding the upcoming second day of the concert, "Tonight, we will have increased security and guest entry points and will begin vaccination verification even earlier in the entry process."

BTS And ARMY Reunite!

On the other hand, it was a good day for BTS and ARMY to meet again for the first time since the pandemic. The "Butter" hitmakers have made their fans thrilled with their dazzling performance as they sing and dance to their songs, with fan chants on the side.

BTS IS BACK SAYS OUR LEADER!!! pic.twitter.com/ml6aucMkID — TETRIS (@itstetrisbish) November 28, 2021



Variety has also reviewed the concert, saying it was "packed with thousands of proud Army" happy to see RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook roaming around the stage, keeping the fans "fully engaged" in the live show.

Numerous stars were also spotted on the show's first day, namely, "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo and Silk Sonic's Anderson . Paak, joined by his wife and son.

