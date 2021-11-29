Good news for HammerFall fans! The Swedish metal band's guitarist Oscar Dronjak recently revealed that the follow-up for their 2019 album "Dominion" is coming this 2022.

Taking to the band's official YouTube channel, the musician spilled all the details about their long-awaited record, saying that they are currently in the process of finishing it.

In the video, Dronjak said the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on him and the rest of the band. They have to stay as "healthy and happy" as possible, and in order to do that, they started working on a new album during the lockdown. (watch the video below)

He revealed they began writing music way before March of this year. The upcoming record will feature unreleased songs that they have been working on in the past.

"Some parts of this album are older, but I started writing songs during the vocal recordings for 'Dominion'; when Joacim [Cans] was recording his vocals for the previous album, 'Dominion', I set up my stuff and I just started." he said. (via Metal Insider)

In addition, there were tracks that were supposed to be a part of their 2019 album, but he decided to "hold it" because they felt that the songs needed more spotlight in the future.

Dronjak expressed his excitement, saying he's glad that they didn't release the songs before because when fans hear it, they will be glad about their decision.

At the time of this writing, neither Dronjak nor the rest of "HammerFall's" members have not publicly stated the exact release date of their album.

However, their social media accounts teased fans with a brand new single, which will be released on December 1.

"Coming Wednesday December 1st ... 4 PM CET ... HAMMER OF DAWN 7 AM Los Angeles / 10 AM New York / 12 PM Sâo Paolo / 3 PM London / 6 PM Moscow," the band wrote.

Fans Expressed Their Excitement

After Oscar Dronjak's video went live on YouTube, many fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming album.

"It's gonna be great...I feel that there is a great mystic within castle black studios when you guys are get inside... All hail HammerFall to this year end and for the upcoming 2022!!!" one commented.

"can't wait for the new album!! hammer high!" another one commented.

