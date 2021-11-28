Rico Nasty's deleted tweets about the aftermath of horrible experiences she suffered while on tour with Playboi Carti concerns fans as screenshots of the post go viral.

The "Smack a Bitch" singer is reportedly not having the time of her life as the opening act of every concert Playboi Carti does on his "The Narcissist" tour. TMZ reported that Rico Nasty had contemplated ending her life based on her recently deleted tweets.

One netizen reposted the tweets with the caption "Rico Nasty voicing her displeasure being on Playboi Carti's tour."

Rico Nasty's Twitter Breakdown

The pictures show how the rapper's mental health has been affected and how her mindset has changed since going on tour. "Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night," Rico Nasty shared in one of the tweets.

Rico Nasty voicing her displeasure being on Playboi Carti’s tour. pic.twitter.com/FrfHt0MD4K — hy (@TheMindOfHY) November 27, 2021

She then followed it up with two other posts saying, "I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry" and "I wish I was dead just as much as y'all do trust me." The artist then sarcastically congratulated all the haters who were camping out in her comments and said, "Yall win."

Rico is a gem of an artist and person, i hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy !!!!!!!! 🔒🔒 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

According to an article by Complex, Rico Nasty's tweets were also met with supportive messages from her colleagues in the music industry, including Kehlani and Flo Milli, who she had recently worked with on her new song called "Money."

"Rico is a gem of an artist and person, I hope you know how epic and special you are," the "Good Life" star said while also mentioning Rico Nasty's username. Meanwhile, Flo Milli tweeted a simple "I love you forever friend."

i love u forever friend 💛 @Rico_nastyy — FLO MILLI (@_FloMilli) November 28, 2021

Netizens React to Rico Nasty's Tweets

The majority of people on Twitter claim that Rico Nasty "doesn't deserve" the hate she's been given every time she goes on stage. Some of them found the situation to be "upsetting" and felt angry on behalf of the rapper as Rico Nasty is still a human who can feel hurt and sad despite her celebrity status. One netizen claimed that "People be forgetting celebrities are regular human beings just like anybody else, don't think most people could handle even a fraction of hate some of y'all give these people."

this is so upsetting, like i'm actually so mad rn https://t.co/tg3V362HTo — kk (@kluhkierra) November 28, 2021



Meanwhile, fans of Rico Nasty came to her defense with one saying, "This is so unfair because she doesn't deserve this slander in the slightest mane. She literally gives damn near the same energy as [Playboi] Carti but a completely different reaction bc of one factor... can you guess what that is? Starts with her being a [Black Woman] and ends with Carti's white idiot fans."

