Is Teyana Taylor all right?

The 30-year-old singer went to the ER on Saturday, informing her Instagram fans that her "body gave out."

She was compelled to reschedule the Connecticut portion of her farewell tour as a result of what transpired.

Teyana could be seen laying in a hospital bed with her mask on and snuggled in a black blanket in an early morning of Sunday Instagram photo.

In the comment, the Harlem, New York native thanked her admirers for sending her "warm love, wonderful videos, and prayers."

Her recent health scare seems to be a result of exhaustion as she remarked on her social media page, "SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b----h was tryna get on that stage."

The "Wake Up Love" singer also mentioned that this wasn't the first time she was injured or was rushed to the hospital, saying in the caption, "y'all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy shit but still got on that stage and bodied it."

But Teyana Taylor later said in a more serious note that "You have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down... in the ER."

The "How You Want It" singer informed her fans that she is getting enough "appropriate fluids and nutrition" and would relax and recuperate over the following several days.

She also promised that the event in Connecticut will be "greater than before."

Teyana Taylor has been working hard as she prepares to depart from the stage.

The singer-farewell songwriter's performance will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Her farewell tour was announced, and she said that it would be her final plan before retiring from music completely.

"How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard," she once said.

Meanwhile, some fans are sad for Teyana Taylor's current condition and because this will be the final time they will see her perform. Many of her fans are not ready to see her go just yet.

On Twitter, @_ybab2617 said, "I still can't get over @TEYANATAYLOR #TheLastRosePetalFarewellTour definitely a highlight of my life. can't believe there would never be another. if there's anyway you can send music to your LOYAL DAY1 FANS please do but retirement ? I can't take it."

Another Twitter user, @SincerelyNadiaa tweeted, "I hope Teyana Taylor changes her mind one day on her music retirement. She's too good of an artist to stop. RESPECT HER!!!!"

While @PresidentSwaGGZ said, "@TEYANATAYLOR if you ever want to come back out of retirement!! We'll be waiting to stand behind you again and sing every song word for word!! Your truly loved and appreciated Queen"

