Darius Rucker's last studio album was released in 2017; it's been a long time coming since he released a new record, and fans can't wait to hear fresh music. Recently, the country star teased his supporters about an upcoming album; when is it coming out?

In an interview with Taste of Country, Ricker revealed that his new record is in the final process and is almost done.

He just needed to record a few vocals and needs to mix some of the tracks before it's complete.

Fans can expect songs inspired by the country singer's struggles, especially during the pandemic.

"You know, with the pandemic and all the stuff going on in my life, there was a whole bunch of stuff to write songs about," he said. (via Big Country 96.9)

Although Rucker did not explicitly reveal the exact inspiration of his upcoming album, the outlet suggests that it could be about his split with his wife of 20 years.

Rucker added that it's easy to write the new album and mentioned that it would be relatable to listeners. He said writing new songs was fun and therapeutic for him.

When asked about whether his new songs would focus more on his struggles or paint them in a positive light, the singer said it's "both."

He mentioned that writing music that way made him write the song "Beers and Sunshine," which was released in March of last year, exactly before the lockdown happened around the world.

Rucker did not reveal the exact release date of his album, but the outlet suggests that it could possibly drop around January or February of 2022.

Darius Rucker's Divorce With Wife Beth

Over the pandemic, Darius Rucker experienced a tremendous heartbreak as he and his wife, Beth, decided to divorce after being married for 20 years.

Thank you for supporting our family, always. - Darius pic.twitter.com/tSgtHRStK6 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 11, 2020

"Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always," he wrote.

Darius and Beth Rucker first met when the former was still a band member of "Hootie & the Blowfish."

They got married in 2000 and share two children named Daniella and Jack.

