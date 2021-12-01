Amid the ongoing investigation into the Astroworld tragedy, Meghan Thee Stallion announced the cancelation of her Houston show.

On Tuesday, Megan told the saddening news to her fans, saying she would no longer perform in Houston "out of respect" for the Astroworld tragedy. Houston Chronicle also confirmed the news.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3," she said, as quoted by People. "Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve."

The 26-year-old also took her time to send her heartfelt messages to the families of the victims who are still mourning over the deaths of their loved ones.



Ten concertgoers died following the crowd rush; the youngest of them was the 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

The Development On Astroworld Festival

The investigation into what went wrong before, during, and after the festival remains unknown. But Travis Scott has been reaching the victims' families and helping them to pay for their funerals. However, Blount's family rejected the offer.

"Your client's offer is declined," Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard responded to Scott's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, per Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

Hilliard added that he and the victim's family are still hopeful of redemption and growth despite the ongoing painful process.

Blount was placed in a medically induced coma before his death in an attempt to regain his organs' capacity and prevent further trauma. Unfortunately, he died eight days following the festival.

Other victims were Bharti Shahani, John Hilgert, Brianna Rodriguez, Jacob Jurinek, Franco Patino, Axel Acosta, Rudy Pena, Madison Dubiski, and Danish Baig.

Days after the concert, Scott released a statement saying he would assist the victims and their families. He also partnered with BetterHelp in order to provide free mental health services to the affected concertgoers.

Despite that, several attendees filed lawsuits against the rapper. In one, more than 280 concertgoers came together and filed a lawsuit through Thomas J. Henry Law firm. It named several defendants, including Apple Music, Drake, and Live Nation, over their alleged negligence.

