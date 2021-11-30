Noel Gallagher broke his silence about Oasis and his solo career in a new bombshell documentary.

Ahead of the release of "Out of the Now" on December 8, AXS TV dropped an exclusive clip that features Gallagher. The documentary will also mark the 10th anniversary of his solo project, "High Flying Birds."

In the video, Gallagher touched on why Oasis split and why he chose to go solo.

"It's not a decision that I took lightly. I'd been in that band since '91, and so it was 20 whatever years it was," he said. "And I'd written every meaningful song that was ever recorded by Oasis. And it was my life, I mean, I directed it creatively, it was my thing."

He added that the breakup was the best thing for him and the band since he felt that people had already stopped listening to Oasis' records. Although they had hit songs, he reportedly did not want people to see him in that position for a long time.

Now that he is solo, Gallagher pledged to continue improving his talent since he is "useless at everything else."

What "Out of the Now" Has To Offer

Before its official arrival, the documentary already shared a sneak peek of his performance at Duke of York's Theater in London.

The whole flick also includes footage and conversations with the rocker, where he talked about his life stories starting from his early career.



Gallagher also took his time to reflect on how the pandemic affected his creativity as an artist and his musical influences. The concert's setlist is "Holy Mountain," "A Dream Is All I Need To Get By," and "Black Star Dancing" among others.

The arrival of the documentary came after he claimed his brother, Liam, was a hologram after asking if a hologram reunion was possible.

He told BBC Radio 2's Sofa Session that Liam took the hologram concert seriously before regarding him as someone not real at all.

"Liam is a hologram anyway. I don't know if people know that, he's not actually real. ... But yeah, of course I'd do it. If anything ever changes, trust me, he would be the first to let people know about it," he went on.

Oasis first faced tragedy in 1994 when his brother quit the band. According to the Supersonic film, Liam began to bombard them with insults. His brother, as a result, left them and disappeared for days.

