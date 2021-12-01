Keith Urban broke his 4-year concert hiatus with a new North American Tour.

Urban and his fans will brave all the world's crises as they get the chance to see each other again years after the singer's 12th headlining concert tour in 2018.

On Wednesday, Urban's official YouTube channel dropped an over one-minute video of the singer announcing his upcoming tours in North America. He named his forthcoming gig "The Speed of Now World Tour," revealing a list of 50+ dates starting in June and going through November 2022.

He will initially plat two dates in May at the Colosseum in Las Vegas before officially starting in Tampa, Florida, on June 17.

He announced "The Speed of Now World Tour 2022" through a video he recorded in his backyard. The concert will serve as his first in four years and since the pandemic began.

After announcing the exciting tour, the 54-year-old sent a statement to PEOPLE to express his excitement about meeting his fans in person again.



"[I'm most looking forward to] re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows," he said. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"

What To Expect On Keith Urban's "The Speed Of Now World Tour 2022"

Urban already revealed that Ingrid Andress would join him in all of his shows.

The singer made his fans even more hyped by revealing that he would also present his old classics and new songs from his most recent album, "The Speed of Now Part 1."

"Visually, I think it's really important to create something that lends itself to the show's energy, but it's a bit early to know exactly what that'll be for this tour - I have a few ideas though! I'm just so looking forward to playing, playing, playing!" he went on.

Fans can acquire tickets on Keith Urban's official website starting December 10, 10:00 a.m.

Urban will visit Tampa, West Palm Beach, Toronto, Canandaigua, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Mansfield, Bangor, Gilford, Holmdel, and Bristow, among others. His last leg will happen on November 5 at the Xcel Center, St. Paul.

