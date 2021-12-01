Music fans from all around the world are thrilled to see their Spotify Wrapped for 2021 as the music streaming platform shows their most-streamed artists, most-listened songs, genre, and more. In total, one artist amassed the most streams two years in a row; who could this be?

According to Spotify, Puerto Rican Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny tops the streaming platform's most-streamed artist in the world.

Bad Bunny also snagged the coveted title last year, making 2021 his second-year reign. The streaming platform personally congratulated the singer by giving him an interview.

When asked what fans could look forward to in 2022, he said, "same, I don't go into it to be the number one most streamed artist. I just make music, I just enjoy my work. I hope 2022 is going to be great."

He received a staggering 9.1 billion streams despite not having an album out this year. Next to him is Taylor Swift, who released two re-recorded albums in 2021, the "Taylor's Versions" of "Fearless" and "Red."

Third on the list is the biggest boy band in the world, BTS. Their song "Butter" was a massive phenomenon among their fans, dubbed as Army.

The last two singers on the top five list are Drake, who released his critically-acclaimed album "Certified Lover Boy," and Justin Bieber, with his "Justice" album that featured numerous collaborations from prominent artists.

Most Streamed Songs In The World

2021 started with a bang as Olivia Rodrigo took the world by storm after releasing her debut single "drivers license," which tops Spotify's most-streamed songs for this year. Her song garnered over 1.1 billion streams.

Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) takes the spot for the second place. Other songs included in the top five are "STAY" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "good 4 u," another hit song from Rodrigo," and Dua Lipa's TikTok hit "Levitating," featuring DaBaby.

Most Streamed Albums Globally

Olivia Rodrigo continues to dominate this year's Spotify Wrapped as her debut album "SOUR" took the spot. The critically-acclaimed record features hit tracks such as "traitor," "deja vu," "happier," and more.

Dua Lipa's 2020 disco-pop record "Future Nostalgia" takes second place, while Justin Bieber's "Justice," Ed Sheeran's "=," and Doja Cat's "Planet Her" completes the top five.

