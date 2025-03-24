Jack Harlow's 'Just Us' Takes Major Tumble on Spotify, Critics Boldly Declare His Career Is 'Over'

Jack Harlow's new single is struggling to gain traction across various Spotify charts.

In a screenshot posted to X, one user showed that Harlow's new single called "Just Us," which features Doja Cat, took a major tumble.

In the update posted, the song slide down 132 spots from the previous day.

However, the song is now absent from Global Spotify all together and is only near the bottom of the United States Spotify chart where it places at 113. The song slide down 49 spots on that chart from the previous day.

Now, critics online have slammed the song, with many noting that Harlow's career is "over" due to the poor performance of the song.

"This is his 3rd strike I fear," one X user commented.

This is his 3rd strike i fear — Skuba (@sk_gnzz) March 23, 2025

"He's really over," someone else added.

He's really over 😭 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 🩸 (@THE___INSIDER) March 23, 2025

"He's done!!!" another quipped.

He’s done!!! — FLY KIDD ! (@flykid0) March 23, 2025

This is not the first time that Harlow has been slammed. On March 21, Azealia Banks took to her X account to announce that the song was "boring".

"This is so boring. Someone please do something to Jack Harlow to make this believable lmao. Doja is ignoring him so much he's such a plain bagel. I can't believe we sh**ted on Vanilla Ice to end up with chubby white rappers who have zero sex appeal at all," she shared.

This is so boring. Someone please do something to Jack Harlow to make this believable lmao. Doja is ignoring him so much he’s such a plain bagel. I can’t believe we shitted on Vanilla Ice to end up with chubby white rappers who have zero sex appeal at all. https://t.co/8BLbd8AMTV — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) March 21, 2025

Banks was not the only critic and many others online agreed that the song was lackluster.

Prior to the release of "Just Us," Harlow had released the singles "Tranquility," "Hello Miss Johnson" and "Set You Free." However, his most recent album was released in 2023 and performed moderately well on the charts.