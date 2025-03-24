Jack Harlow's 'Just Us' Takes Major Tumble on Spotify, Critics Boldly Declare His Career Is 'Over'

The song is absent from Global Spotify in its third day and is near the bottom of Spotify USA.

Jack Harlow
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jack Harlow's new single is struggling to gain traction across various Spotify charts.

In a screenshot posted to X, one user showed that Harlow's new single called "Just Us," which features Doja Cat, took a major tumble.

In the update posted, the song slide down 132 spots from the previous day.

However, the song is now absent from Global Spotify all together and is only near the bottom of the United States Spotify chart where it places at 113. The song slide down 49 spots on that chart from the previous day.

Now, critics online have slammed the song, with many noting that Harlow's career is "over" due to the poor performance of the song.

"This is his 3rd strike I fear," one X user commented.

"He's really over," someone else added.

"He's done!!!" another quipped.

This is not the first time that Harlow has been slammed. On March 21, Azealia Banks took to her X account to announce that the song was "boring".

"This is so boring. Someone please do something to Jack Harlow to make this believable lmao. Doja is ignoring him so much he's such a plain bagel. I can't believe we sh**ted on Vanilla Ice to end up with chubby white rappers who have zero sex appeal at all," she shared.

Banks was not the only critic and many others online agreed that the song was lackluster.

Prior to the release of "Just Us," Harlow had released the singles "Tranquility," "Hello Miss Johnson" and "Set You Free." However, his most recent album was released in 2023 and performed moderately well on the charts.

