Miley Cyrus' New Song Plummeting on Spotify List After Just Two Days Stuns Fans

Miley Cyrus' new single, "End of the World," is off to a rough start on the Global Spotify chart.

The song debuted at No. 33 on the Global Spotify chart after one day of tracking. However, "End of the World" took a sharp turn the next day and feel drastically on the same chart, plummeting down 94 spots to No. 127.

End Of The World by Miley Cyrus drops 94 positions on Spotify today 🔥 during its 2nd day pic.twitter.com/h4Rstn6zyh — Miley News (@mcnews96) April 6, 2025

Fans were left stunned at the sharp decline in the song's performance with some defending the song while others expressed their shock that the song did not do so well.

"It's unfair. The song is so good," an X user wrote.

It's unfair. The song is so good. pic.twitter.com/9aCilAcyUp — MAYHEM (@angeldown_911) April 6, 2025

Read more: Trace Cyrus Confirms Miley Cyrus Reached out to Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Ongoing Family Tensions

"That's so sad. She deserves so much 😪 such a beautiful song," another shared.

That's so sad. She deserves so much 😪 such a beautiful song — Efr∀🔸️MAYHEM (@cbrosdndest4n) April 6, 2025

"It's over, she has to go on tour," another user suggested.

its over, she has to go on tour — mcupdatespl (@mrcupdatespl) April 6, 2025

"End of the World" is the first official single from her upcoming album 'Something Beautiful,' due out on May 30. Cyrus has preciously described the album to Harper's Bazaar as "hypnotizing and glamorous," and even compared it to Pink Floyd's landmark 'The Wall' album.

The project will include 13 tracks. "End of the World" was proceeded by two other songs "Prelude" and the title track of the album "Something Beautiful."

Cyrus' last album, 'Endless Summer Vacation,' was released in 2023 and contained the viral song "Flowers." The song would go on to become one of the biggest hits that year and secured the singer her second No. 1 single after "Wrecking Ball" a decade prior. "Flowers" topped the Global Spotify chart and became one of the most-streamed songs in a single day on the platform. However, her latest era is not off to as strong of a start.