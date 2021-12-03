Verzuz is a stage for hip hop artists to express themselves when it comes to rapping; however, in the recent episode, things got heated between two famed rap groups, "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony" and "Three 6 Mafia."

As the former performs their song "Give Me Some Hydro," one of the group members, Bizzy Bone, addressed their opponent.

"Before we even get started, you ugly m************ ain't fit to be mocking me while I'm on m************ stage. Like, straight the f*** up," he said. (watch the video below)

Things started to get heated when Bizzy Bone threw a water bottle at the other group, causing "Three 6 Mafia" to react violently. The two groups began to have a physical fight on stage; the live stream abruptly cuts due to "technical difficulties."

When the video resumed, it was "Three 6 Mafia's" turn to perform; Bizzy Bone is not included in the lineup when the opposing group is called to sing again.

Later on, the rapper took the stage to address the situation, saying he apologized for his actions.

"I want to apologize to everybody the f*** out there on both sides. I'm not trying to f*** this sh*t up. Let's keep the party motherf**king going," he said. (via ET Online)

Bizzy Bone Takes a Dig At 'Three 6 Mafia' Before Verzuz

According to Rolling Stone, Bizzy Bone had something against their opponent band before the event. He previously took to Instagram to label them as "devil worshippers."

In the rant, he alleged that their name has the three sixes, and they should know about the "ramnifications" behind their names because they grew up in church.

"a'll grew up in the church so you knew the ramifications behind naming ya self that to MAKE PEOPLE THINK YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR RICHES AND FAME," he added.

The two group's tension is said to be not personal; DJ Paul previously explained that the tension behind them was "more of a misunderstanding" because he was rapping about the three sixes, devil, and more.

He clarified that "Three 6 Mafia" has been rapping that way since the late 80s, way before "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony" came out.

"That's why we got mad about it. We ran into each other a couple of times and there was a push or something. But there was never no fight or nothing like that," he told HipHopDX.

