Kid Cudi is noted for his avant-garde style and sense of fashion. Cudi was spotted sporting a silver nipple ring during the VIP Art Basel show, while getting cozy with a woman still unknown as of writing.

In the event, the rapper showed off his nipple piercing while leaving the top half of his white shirt undone. He finished off his look with a pair of shades and various necklaces to adorn his naked chest. During the party, the rapper was accompanied by his famous pal Meek Mill, who spoke and mingled with the crowd inside the five-star Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

The rapper was spotted talking to a mystery woman. Meanwhile, the mystery brunette who wore a tight pink blouse and black leather pants while holding a glass of wine inside the VIP section. At some point throughout the evening, the two were observed cuddling up to each other. They were photographed standing close together, with Cudi whispering in the woman's ear, by the paparazzi The brunette rested her hands on his shoulder, as if she was paying attention to what they were saying. While wandering around the venue, the singer had his female companion at his side.

Following the death of fashion legend Virgil Abloh, Cudi posted a heartfelt message on instagram as tribute for his dearest friend. He revealed the last touching text he sent Abloh. His message contained his gratitude and love towards the famous designer. Virgil Abloh was the one who dressed Cudi for his famous glamorous floral dress with delicate spaghetti traps during his Saturday Night Live apperance while he gives tribute to Kurt Cobain.

"Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I've ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ, and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I've never known anyone quite like him. And I know I never will."

Cudi also ended his tribute by saying, "I hope u see what you've done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you, Virgil, Goodbye, my friend."

Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 due to cancer. According to reports, Abloh discreetly faced cancer since 2019. He went through multiple lengthy procedures while working at the same time. He was hailed as the first ever black artist director for Louis Vuitton. He has worked with famous celebrities such as Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kanye West.

