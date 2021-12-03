It's been a while since the public heard from Rihanna about her new music, and recently, the singer made another response regarding her coming back to the scene.

It was Thursday night, December 2, when RiRi was spotted in New York City along with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky. According to W Magazine, the "Umbrella" hitmaker donned a perfectly layered outfit now that the weather is officially dropping, fitting the winter season anytime soon.

The source also mentioned that it actually makes sense that the singer would bundle up returning to the US after her trip to Barbados, where she was declared as the country's national hero.

'Any New Music?'

That same night, a paparazzi took a chance to ask Rihanna as soon as she got out of her car. For a question as short as "any new music?," she responded with "Soon, soon, soon," and continued to walk away.

Netizens even left their reactions online following the 33-year-old's answer trended on Twitter. This resulted in her fans complaining that she has been saying the same thing for the past years.

She’s been saying “soon” for six years and y’all still believe her — 🎄 (@GNEDDD0) December 3, 2021

The word 'soon' needs to be removed from the dictionary, the #R9 pre-era ruined that word for good. — #Barz (@RelashioDobby) December 3, 2021



A fan said, "She's been saying "soon" for six years and y'all still believe her." This was also followed by another fan, exclaiming, "The word 'soon' needs to be removed from the dictionary, the #R9 pre-era ruined that word for good."

Despite not releasing any solo songs from her studio, the singer still has been slaying the beauty and fashion industry. Nevertheless, her fans, The Navy, would still anticipate her new release anytime soon.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Recent Date

The couple just had another lovely day shopping together in the Soho neighborhood, which made them visit Celine and Blue in Green for a short shopping trip.

Pop Sugar also stated that they have gone out with their luxury athleisure. The "Diamonds" singer wore a whole fit of designers, once again, with Balenciaga Knife boots and a Martine Rose track jacket layered with quilted Miu Miu puffer. She even completed her look with avant-garde Loewe sunglasses.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in NYC today pic.twitter.com/p5sKxdHQS4 — ℛ (@rihnavvy) December 2, 2021



On the other hand, her more-than-a-year-long boyfriend wore a red Gucci varsity jacket and strapping two Prada pouches on his Adidas Originals.

