Britney Spears still suffers from the nightmares her recently-ended conservatorship program caused.

After 13 years, Spears successfully got rid of her conservatorship as Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended it immediately. But despite that, her current estate conservator continues working to fix all the ongoing financial concerns related to the case.

Though Spears is already free from the program, she remains captive by the nightmares of her past because of it.

Britney Spears Opens Up About Going Through Therapy "Against Her Will"

In a new video on her Instagram account, the 40-year-old crooner recalled the times she had therapy sessions and described it like a skit where she performed for fans. Spears added that she pretended to be her therapist before impersonating herself as a patient.

"As much therapy as I've had to do against my will ... being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success," she wrote. "It was a joy ... no really ... 10 hours a day, 7 days a week ... no lie ... in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist."

Meanwhile, the video shows the singer greeting her fans as she assures them to help them.

The therapy was one of the events that reportedly "traumatized" her throughout the "demoralizing" conservatorship program.

When she spoke up for the first time, she also revealed something about her therapist, saying she had to see the expert three times a week. Unfortunately, her past therapist reportedly became abusive to her.

Her comments came weeks after the singer asked for her fans' support as she sought justice from her family who hurt her.

She accused them of ruining her life in a post showing a mini typewriter. Per Spears, it was shameful to schedule trips or lunch dates with her family only to be rejected in the end.

"It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them. Well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!! I don't mind being alone," she said.

