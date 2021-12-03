Juice WRLD's upcoming documentary will tackle the late rapper's fame and downfall before his death.

On Thursday, HBO's YouTube channel shared a sneak peek for HBO's Music Box's upcoming documentary, "Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss." The nearly two-minute video, which was released on what would have been his 23rd birthday, features clips of him performing despite dealing with the dark side of his life.

"Sometimes, this s- gets overwhelming, but this is what I asked for. I say certain things so I could have conversations with my friends. If people get it and it relates to their life, then I'd love for them to get that s-," he said.

Meanwhile, the press release about the documentary pledged to tell the story of his substance abuse and mental health issues.

According to the document, as reported by PEOPLE, it will show the unreleased tracks of the rapper and his past interviews. For what it's worth, he usually included lyrics about his drug use to ensure his listeners would know they are not alone in their addiction issues.



Another voiceover in the clip features a person calling Juice WRLD a "therapist for millions of kids."

What Happened To Juice WRLD?

In 2019, a news outlet reported that the rapper started to bleed from his mouth after experiencing a sudden seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. The event happened a week after celebrating his 21st birthday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office revealed the rapper was still conscious when the responders rushed him to a hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed minutes later.

READ ALSO: Keith Urban Breaks 4-Year Tour Hiatus With New North American Shows: Ticket Details, Dates, & Locations Unveiled

Immediately after his death, his label Interscope Records paid tribute to the late rapper whose death followed a slew of rappers who also passed away. His death came after his fellow rappers also died, including Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and XXXtentacion.

"Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else," the statement said.

After a few days, the medical examiner's office confirmed the late rapper suffered from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

READ MORE: Carlos Santana In Dire Health? Singer Cancels Shows Over Shocking, Alarming Reason

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.