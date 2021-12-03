Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" fever is not yet over.

Now that 2021's Christmas season has already begun, Carey's appeared in the picture again as the Queen of the Holiday Season because of her hit songs. Decades after she first released "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the song garnered a new milestone that joined the long list of its records under the singer's belt.

On Friday, Carey shared a photo of herself holding a Diamond Award trophy from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" became the first holiday song ever to receive recognition.

Following the receipt of the award, she shared a press release and shared the overwhelming feeling she felt because of it.

"The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions," she said, as quoted by PEOPLE. "It blows my mind that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has endured different eras of the music industry."

The 52-year-old did not forget to thank her fans for supporting her legacy.

The President of the Commercial Music Group at Sony Music Entertainment, Richard Story, called her the Queen of Christmas and congratulated her for the new honor.

"Her Sony Music family congratulates her on breaking yet another record, and continuing to make history as the first and only artist to achieve this incredible milestone," Story said.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" History

Before bagging the Diamond Award from RIAA, it previously took the top spot in Spotify's record for the biggest single-day streams with 17.223 million on Dec. 25, 2020.

Carey released the song in 1994 and helped her to instantly score 10 million sales and streams.

But most recently, the song has been "banned" by a bar in Dallas, warning people that it would completely ban Carey's music if it were played before December 1. Fortunately, if people follow it, they would be able to hear it every night throughout the month - but only once.

READ ALSO: Carlos Santana In Dire Health? Singer Cancels Shows Over Shocking, Alarming Reason

The sign, displayed on bar Stoneleigh P's jukebox and has gone viral, reached Carey. One social media user retweeted it from Smith and asked, "is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?"

After going viral, Stoneleigh P's general manager explained why they put the sign on the jukebox and how long they had been doing it.

Laura Garrison told The Washington Post that the playful banning had already been there for three to four years. She added that any song that would be played twice - including Carey's song - would be skipped afterward.

READ MORE: Little Mix Disbanding? Girl Group Announces' Break' After 2022 Tour

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.