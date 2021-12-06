It hasn't been long since the "Señorita" duo Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello announced their breakup; however, their relationship is in question if it was real or not.

Many were shocked that the two announced their split, early November without any reason mentioned.

And while some fans think that the former lovebirds "fell out of love with each other" or the conflicting work schedules affected them, one source said their relationship was a "work of fiction."

ShawnMilla Not Real?

Star Magazine via Epicstream questioned if the two-year relationship of Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes was real. They even claimed that many people were wondering if they loved each other.

One source told the outlet, "They were friends and collaborators for years before coming out as a couple. Conveniently, it was just as their song 'Señorita' was claiming the charts." They also wondered if their PR teams "dreamed up" their whole time together.

Alongside their split, the theory was followed by the idea of the ex-couple channeling their heartbreak into new music. And as the publisher would say, it did not help critics from thinking that the ex-couple faked everything for the cameras. "They both saw their careers improve thanks to all the publicity surrounding their romance. Their breakup will be no different," they added.

As of now, no reports have been released from the artists admitting if the rumors were true.

Supportive Camilla

In much recent news, Camila Cabello has kept their words and fully supported the Canadian singer in his latest song, titled, "It'll Be Okay."

Two weeks after their split, the "Havana" singer subtly posted a clip of Mendes' song on Instagram, leaving no caption added.

Camila breaking up with shawn then sharing his break up song that was written about her, why is she like this😭 pic.twitter.com/SGLwONkvV8 — I_just_ship_people (@ijustshippeople) December 2, 2021

Life & Style Magazine said that the success of their duet single "Señorita" and its video skyrocketed the couple's popularity when it was released. Later in their relationship, they bonded in several events, including the Met Gala and Camila's "Cinderella" Miami movie premiere in September.

The pair surprised their fans through an Instagram post 13 days after being spotted in the ocean off Miami. It said, "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." They concluded, "We started our relationship as best friends, and will continue to be best friends."

I think this break up is mutual and happy. They still look in love using the same words at the same time they even put each other's name below. I wissh you guys all the best and happiness in life ❤️ @Camila_Cabello and @ShawnMendes #shawnandcamila pic.twitter.com/1J8ZAM4BjX — M O S A (@ILYtaetae30) November 18, 2021



