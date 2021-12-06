IU sparked dating rumors after her latest songs seemingly speak about her current relationship.

In October, IU began dropping her new music for fans, with "Strawberry Moon" as the first single to succeed her March album, "Lilac."

Her new project led her to win more Daesangs (Grand Prizes), recently bringing home a total of five trophies from the Melon Music Awards 2021. She particularly won Best Song Writer, Best Solo (Female), Top 10 Bonsang, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year - the latter two were among the grand prizes.

But recently, fans seemingly cracked her new songs' code and speculated that the singer is in a relationship.

Is IU Dating Someone?

On Pann Nate, fans flocked and shared their opinion about IU's new songs. They particularly noted that the singer looks inspired and in love as she releases more love songs despite the fact that she usually writes music about her life.

"Strawberry Moon," itself tells a story about a girl who is deeply in love. In the song's music video, IU plays the main role and expresses her feeling through the color of pink.



One fan said, as translated by AllKpop, "It's not only her songs that are exuding sweetness but even from her interviews, she talks a person in love. IU also writes her own songs and her song 'Strawberry Moon' is much sweeter than her other songs."

"Everyone is wondering if she's dating because her song is so sweet," "I think I would be fully supportive of IU if she is dating," another added.

This supported the initial rumors that came out in March when she also released love songs, including "Flu."

Unfortunately, several news outlets already dismissed the rumors long before they broke and claimed IU remains single as of the moment. Although she is still single, fans poked fun of her since the singer's ultimate crush, BIGBANG's Taeyang, recently welcomed his first child with his wife Min Hyo Rin.

For what it's worth, IU has been open about her admiration toward the singer. She even confessed when they performed his hit song "I Need A Girl" during SBS Hero Girls years ago. At that time, Taeyang showered her with compliments, saying she grew prettier and became a great singer, too.

