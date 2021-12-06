It was another year when BigHit Music announced BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest."

The official Twitter account of the group's agency, tweeted on Sunday, saying, "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour.'"

They also mentioned that the septet has been active to "engage with fans" in 2020 and 2021 despite the pandemic and was still able to achieve "dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

The 'New Chapter'

The message was also able to talk about the reason behind the Grammy-nominated artists' short break. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," the statement stated.

This announced break was said to be their first time since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

Apart from that, they have also teased that the group is up for another music release coming soon that will mark the "new chapter" of the band.

As of now, many are still questioning what the members are up to this holiday knowing that half of the group is back in Korea. Meanwhile the other half is still in the US, after their finished schedules with American Music Awards and "Late Late Show With James Corden."

Welcome To Instagram

The first thing that shocked the fans since the announced rest from the group was their newly opened Instagram accounts. It has come to the attention of BTS Armys that their initial group account has followed seven verified accounts of the now personal Instagram page of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

And following their unannounced launch, they were already claimed to be the fastest celebrity to reach 10 million followers, breaking Angelina Jolie's record, now held by BTS' vocalist, V.



