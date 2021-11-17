The American Music Awards has revealed their line-up of performances, including one of the most prominent pop groups in today's generation; Coldplay will be joining BTS for one big performance yet.

Early on, the group announced that they will be performing with Megan Thee Stallion, as the "Butter crew" will once again assemble on the night of the award ceremony, Sunday, November 21. And this time, they will also come together as a big group for the first time with Coldplay to perform their Billboard No. 1 hit song, "My Universe."

BTS tweeted at midnight Korean time, November 18, "We're bringing "My Universe" to the @AMAs with our friends @coldplay!"

The Most Awaited Performance Yet

The announcement has led to the excitement of many fans knowing that the group will indeed show outstanding performances in the AMAs, marking their third time appearing. And this time, Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion will be joining them.

One ARMY said, "so we're getting the first live performances of butter ft megan and now my universe with coldplay OMG," attaching more crying emojis at the end of their tweet. Another one said, "MEGTAN AND COLDTAN?!?!?!?! ARE Y'ALL FOR REAL?!?!?! ARTIST OF THE YEAR TINGS...!!!!"

so we’re getting the first live performances of butter ft megan and now my universe with coldplay OMG 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) November 17, 2021

MEGTAN AND COLDTAN?!?!?!?! ARE Y'ALL FOR REAL?!?!?! ARTIST OF THE YEAR TINGS...!!!! — Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) November 17, 2021



More fans have also "flexed" the idea of having BTS collaborate with the two artists for the show and noted that this would be the first time they will have a big audience since the pandemic. For they said, "not only bts are attending the AMAs with armys in the crowd, as the first asian act in history nominated for 'artist of the year' award. BUT they're also performing 'butter' with megan and 'my universe' with coldplay."

not only bts are attending the AMAs with armys in the crowd, as the first asian act in history nominated for 'artist of the year' award. BUT they're also performing 'butter' with megan and 'my universe' with coldplay😭 — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) November 17, 2021



#WelcomeToLA_BTS

Hashtags also started trending as soon as RM, SUGA, Jin, j-hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook arrived in Los Angeles, November 17, updating fans with their "We'll travel safely" tweets and fan community posts online.

Aside from attending the American Music Awards, the "Dynamite" singers will also be holding their "Permission To Dance On Stage in LA," following their online streaming concert with the same name last October 24.

In the upcoming concert, this will also become the group's first live audience-filled stadium solo concert yet, which will be held in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on November 27 to 28 and December 1 to 2.

