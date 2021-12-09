There came a time when John Legend made a deal with his wife Chrissy Teigen to get matching tattoos designed by their daughter, Luna. However, things didn't end up well.

It was reported by Us Magazine that the "All of Me" singer never "held up his end of the bargain." Teigen recently visited the "Ellen DeGeneres show," and talked about the time when their daughter showed a drawing one night, "She's like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn.' I was like, 'I agree.'"

Legend Bails Out!

The star also mentioned that their 5-year-old doodled a "beautiful floral bouquet" on her dad's arm. And when the said artwork was done, the singer told his wife that he would get a tattoo of the drawing if Teigen gets a butterfly tattooed as well.

"I was like, 'Well, I don't wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine.' But, we supported the arts in our household," Teigen laughed. The "Cravings: Hungry for More" author paid a visit to her tattoo artist and got herself a designed tattoo back in June, however, her husband "didn't end up" doing the same.

"He took a picture of it and he was like, 'I'll take it to Winter Stone,'" Teigen recalled, referencing their tattoo artist. "I went and got mine done and he never got his done."

On His Defense

Apparently, the singer got his own explanation why he wasn't able to get the adorable tattoo. In his appearance on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" last Wednesday, December 8, he admitted that he "forgot" after the supermodel went ahead and got hers first.

"Honestly, I just forgot all about it and Chrissy's appearance on 'Ellen' reminded me and I called up our tattoo artist that did Chrissy's and I'm going to do mine this weekend," he told the hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

"She [Luna] drew a flower on my arm and I would say it's probably a better tattoo than Chrissy's, so I have no right to refuse it honestly."

According to the source, this was never the first time he received a tattoo to honor his family. In fact, the EGOT winner also has the name of his two children, "Luna" and "Miles," as well as his wife.

By 2020, the couple went on and inked "Jack," their late son, one month after Teigen suffered pregnancy loss in October that year.

