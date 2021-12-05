Britney Spears news: Is Sam Asghari following in Jamie Spears' footsteps?

According to the National Enquirer, the pop star's fitness trainer fiancé isn't as fantastic as many people imagine.

The publication claimed to have hired a staff to keep an eye on Britney Spears 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When he's not around, he has a bunch of buddies who will keep an eye on the "Baby One More Time" singer.

Sam's intentions to keep Britney Spears in check are good, according to the insider, but he is unaware that he is doing the same things Jamie did.

When he was in charge of her conservatorship, the award-winning performer's life was under his supervision for 13 years.

"He considers himself Britney's life coach and unofficial business manager," according to the insider, "and believes it's his obligation to keep her on the straight and narrow - and as far away from drinking as possible."

"She used to have a drinking problem, and the unpredictable conduct it created was one of the reasons her father, Jamie, was able to place her under conservatorship in the first place." Her addicted tendencies might rear their ugly heads once more."

Britney Spears' conservatorship is ended, and she should be able to enjoy the freedom she has been denied for years. Her soon-to-be husband, on the other hand, is said to have gotten even tougher with her.

"Sam has a close team of individuals he trusts, and they'll be taking turns being Britney's chaperon when he's busy or out of town," the source revealed.

"They're supposed to make sure she's looked after and pampered, but they're supposed to alert Sam if they notice anything strange or inappropriate."

According to the insider, Sam is extremely protective of the "Toxic" singer, and Britney is unable to stop him.

This is said to entail punishing the singer when he deems it is necessary.

Britney's Pals Worried

Unfortunately, some of Britney's friends believe that what Sam is doing to her isn't going to help her.

According to the insider, Sam has the singer "wrapped around his finger" and is quite controlling of him.

And her friends feel things will only become worse if they marry.

"He was a struggling model in the past." He now drives her high-end cars and wears expensive clothing, athletic gear, and high-end watches."

"She funds his fitness firm, and he doesn't have to worry about paying for anything since she's covered," the insider continued.

However, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. Nobody knows if Britney Spears is on a tight leash or if Sam Asghari has a firm hold on her.

Britney seemed to be enjoying her new life and gaining the independence she so well deserves.

