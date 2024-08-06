Pitbull Buys University Football Stadium In Miami. Tells Students They'll Help Write Its New 'Anthem'

Mr. Worldwide is reaching new heights with a recent addition to his empire. Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, purchased the naming rights to the Florida International University football stadium.

The former FIU Stadium will now be known as the Pitbull Stadium for the next five years. The rapper and singer has made history as this will be the first athletic venue to be named for a musician.

"Yes, we're going to create history in Pitbull Stadium," Pérez said in a news conference in Miami. "This isn't just an announcement. This is a movement. This is truly history in the making."

The deal cost Pitbull $1.2 million per year, for a grand total of $6 million, according to Sports Business Journal.

Included in the deal are 10 days where Pitbull will get to use the stadium rent-free. Additionally, his vodka brand will be the main seller at the stadium and he'll get two suites and 20 VIP parking passes for all the games.

The award-winning artist will also be involved in the university's plans around image and likeness. And he's set to start working on an anthem for the school.

"What we need to do is let the kids tell us what they want," Pérez said in a SportsCenter interview.

Pitbull plans on getting help from the students for the anthem. He said he'll include their "slogans" so they can stay motivated and be ready to "play ball."