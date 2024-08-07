Selena Gomez Cried Over Meryl Streep's Singing on 'Only Murders in the Building' Set: 'It Was Beautiful'

Selena Gomez is opening up about getting starstruck by Meryl Streep on the set of "Only Murders in the Building."

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez shared that she was "brought to tears" when she witnessed Streep sing live during the filming of the Hulu series.

Streep first appeared as Broadway star Loretta Durkin -- a role that required her to sing and perform -- in the third season of "Only Murders in the Building." The three-time Oscar winner is also set to reprise the role for its fourth installment.

Gomez shared her experience working with Streep, saying, "She was so excited, and when she came on set, she told everybody that she loves the show, and I don't even think I spoke the first day she was around, I was just admiring her. She's an inspiration, and she's someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, professional, and kind. I've learned so much from her just by her being Meryl."

The singer-actress went on to reveal her "favorite" moment of Streep's time on the set of the show.

"My favorite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage," Gomez said. "That was chilling, and she would do it a cappella, live every time, and I cried. I wasn't in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."

READ ALSO : Selena Gomez Might Move In With Boyfriend Benny Blanco As He Sells Apartment

In the next season of "Only Murders in the Building," Gomez will also sing and dance. She joked that she "tried to get away with not doing it" because she just did not feel like it aligned with the personality of her character, Mabel Mora.

"I don't think it would have made sense unless it was done in a very sarcastic, unprofessional way, for humor reasons, but in my heart, it just didn't feel like that's what Mabel would be caring about," she explained.

However, Gomez said she ended up loving the number she did for the show, describing it as "cute."

Gomez recently received her first-ever Emmy nomination in the acting category for her performance in the last season of the critically acclaimed mystery comedy-drama.

She also won the best actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May for her role in "Emilia Pérez."

"Only Murders in the Building" Season 4 premieres on Hulu on Aug. 27.