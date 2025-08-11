Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Pack on PDA at Lil Dicky's Wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco looked happy and shared sweet moments while attending what seemed to be Lil Dicky's wedding over the weekend.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, looked head-over-heels in love during the romantic event.

On August 10, Gomez shared photos from the celebration on Instagram with the caption, "About last nights wedding."

One standout picture showed the "Rare Beauty" founder kissing Blanco on the cheek while holding his hand, PageSix said.

Blanco, dressed in a sleek blue suit, posed for the camera as Gomez stood beside him in a striking red halter gown with matching lipstick.

The wedding, believed to be for rapper and actor Lil Dicky — whose real name is David Burd — and his longtime partner Kristin Batalucco, featured several sweet snapshots.

Gomez posted photos showing the bride in a stunning off-the-shoulder lace dress and the groom in a white jacket paired with black pants.

SZA does a double take after Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco post about “last nights wedding” referring to friend Lil Dicky. pic.twitter.com/Lt5TOyxgrd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2025

Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Moment With Bride Kristin Batalucco

Blanco, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Lil Dicky, was seen taking photos of the groom during the event.

Gomez shared a sweet moment with Batalucco, posing happily together for a photo.

It was clear from the photos that both Selena and Benny enjoyed the evening and felt right at home among friends.

Lil Dicky and Blanco have worked together for years and have appeared on each other's shows.

According to People, Blanco even appeared as himself in Dicky's FX series "Dave." In March, Lil Dicky marked his birthday with a post calling Blanco his best friend, highlighting their close bond.

Blanco may not have posted his own set of photos from the wedding, but he did share Gomez's Instagram Story, which featured the couple's kiss. He paired the heartfelt moment with the song "Chapel of Love" by The Dixie Cups.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, are said to be tying the knot this September in Montecito, California.

The couple's wedding is reportedly set to be an intimate two-day celebration with close friends and family, with rumored guests like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In a recent interview, Gomez said she's never felt more confident about a relationship. "I couldn't be more excited," she said. "I've never really felt so sure about something."